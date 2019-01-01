What you need to know:
- On-field banter between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine gets online users excited.
- Pant takes picture with Paine's children, wins hearts.
Dubai: Cricket is known to be a gentleman’s game and Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant proved he is one, both on and off the field, making social media users swoon.
How? He became a babysitter for Australian cricket captain Tim Paine’s children.
Both Paine and Pant were involved in some on-field banter during the four-Test series between India and Australia.
According to a report by newspaper The Indian Express, Paine was heard saying through the stump mic to Pant: “Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes… we need a batter. Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I’ll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. (I’ll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night and you’ll look after the kids.”
But the Indian cricketer delivered and “accepted the challenge”.
Pant was spotted posing with the Australian cricketer’s babies and online users loved the gesture and praised him for his sense of humour.
Paine’s wife, Bonnie, posted a picture of Pant with her children with the caption: “Best babysitter.”
Tweep @imsgshinde posted: Rishabh Pant babysitting Tim Paine’s babies! This is how it should be. Play hard... Another reason to admire this Indian team and the players #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS.”
@bhaleraosarang tweeted: “Rishabh Pant has a safe pair of hands! Tim Paine had sledged Pant asking him... if he could babysit. Tim’s wife Bonnie has given her verdict on Pant. She posted a story on Instagram and says Pant is the ‘best babysitter’.”
People commended the 21-year-old and he gained many fans.
Tweep @carnthenmfc posted: “It’s cute and good-willed.”
@biggrixxly2521 tweeted: “Had to follow Pant. What a champion bloke.”
Tweep @7mattjenkins7 said: “Absolute gold. Shows the character of the young fella.”
@Matt_R_Golf echoed the sentiments of many when he posted: “I am starting to fall back in love with cricket.”