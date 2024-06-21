The short tour to South Africa will help the Indian team prepare for the gruelling five-Test series against Australia, beginning in Perth on November 22 with the final Test in Sydney from January 3-7. The Men in Blue take on England in an eight match whiteball series that includes five Twenty20 and three One-Day Internationals.

Deep and strong bond

The tour will consist of a four-match T20I series beginning on November 8 in Kingsmead Stadium (Durban), with the next game on November 10 in St George’s Park (Gqeberha). The series then moves to the highveld with Supersport Park, Centurion, hosting the next game on November 13 and Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg hosting the last game of the series on November 16.

In a press release, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, stated: “India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests.”