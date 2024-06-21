Dubai: India will take a short tour to South Africa to play a four-match Twenty20 series from November 8-16.
The Indian cricket board, the governing body, had announced a busy home schedule on Thursday, which begins with a series against Bangladesh and followed by New Zealand, starting from September.
The short tour to South Africa will help the Indian team prepare for the gruelling five-Test series against Australia, beginning in Perth on November 22 with the final Test in Sydney from January 3-7. The Men in Blue take on England in an eight match whiteball series that includes five Twenty20 and three One-Day Internationals.
Deep and strong bond
The tour will consist of a four-match T20I series beginning on November 8 in Kingsmead Stadium (Durban), with the next game on November 10 in St George’s Park (Gqeberha). The series then moves to the highveld with Supersport Park, Centurion, hosting the next game on November 13 and Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg hosting the last game of the series on November 16.
In a press release, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, stated: “India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests.”
Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said: “I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series, which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams.”