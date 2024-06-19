SPO_240619 USA-1718791618367
Players exchange handshakes after the Group A match between India and USA in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. Action now shifts to the West Indies. Image Credit: ANI

Dubai: The stage is set for the high-stakes Super Eight in the Twenty20 World Cup, being held in the West Indies and USA. The action shifts to the Caribbean Islands with Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent will host all 12 games in this round.

India, Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh are in Group 1 while England, South Africa, USA and West Indies are in Group 2. Each team plays three matches in their respective groups and the top two will qualify for the semi-finals.

Big test for England

Co-hosts and giant-killers USA will kick-start the Super Eight with the opener against South Africa at 6.30pm UAE today, while defending champions England will face a big test against the home team West Indies at 4.30am on Thursday.

Later on Thursday, Indian fans will be eagerly awaiting to see the Men in Blue extend their winning run against Asian minnows Afghanistan, who must be eager to make amends for the thrashing they received at the hands of West Indies in the final Group C tie on Monday.

Super Eight Fixtures (all times UAE)

June 19: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua, 6.30pm

June 20: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 4.30am

June 20: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados, 6.30pm

June 21: Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua, 4.30am

June 21: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 6.30pm

June 22: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados, 4.30pm

June 22: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua, 6.30pm

June 23: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 4.30am

June 23: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados, 6.30pm

June 24: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua, 4.30am

June 24: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 6.30pm

June 25: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 4.30am

Semi-finals:

June 27: 4.30am

June 27: 6.30pm

Final:

June 29: 6.30pm