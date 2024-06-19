Dubai: The stage is set for the high-stakes Super Eight in the Twenty20 World Cup, being held in the West Indies and USA. The action shifts to the Caribbean Islands with Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent will host all 12 games in this round.
India, Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh are in Group 1 while England, South Africa, USA and West Indies are in Group 2. Each team plays three matches in their respective groups and the top two will qualify for the semi-finals.
Big test for England
Co-hosts and giant-killers USA will kick-start the Super Eight with the opener against South Africa at 6.30pm UAE today, while defending champions England will face a big test against the home team West Indies at 4.30am on Thursday.
Later on Thursday, Indian fans will be eagerly awaiting to see the Men in Blue extend their winning run against Asian minnows Afghanistan, who must be eager to make amends for the thrashing they received at the hands of West Indies in the final Group C tie on Monday.
Super Eight Fixtures (all times UAE)
June 19: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua, 6.30pm
June 20: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 4.30am
June 20: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados, 6.30pm
June 21: Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua, 4.30am
June 21: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 6.30pm
June 22: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados, 4.30pm
June 22: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua, 6.30pm
June 23: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 4.30am
June 23: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados, 6.30pm
June 24: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua, 4.30am
June 24: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 6.30pm
June 25: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 4.30am
Semi-finals:
June 27: 4.30am
June 27: 6.30pm
Final:
June 29: 6.30pm