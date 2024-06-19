Co-hosts and giant-killers USA will kick-start the Super Eight with the opener against South Africa at 6.30pm UAE today, while defending champions England will face a big test against the home team West Indies at 4.30am on Thursday.

Later on Thursday, Indian fans will be eagerly awaiting to see the Men in Blue extend their winning run against Asian minnows Afghanistan, who must be eager to make amends for the thrashing they received at the hands of West Indies in the final Group C tie on Monday.