The need to win the series against Australia has reached its peak after the series defeat to England. A series defeat, especially if it is a 4-0 whitewash of India, could see Australia dethrone India from the top of the ICC Test ranking. All forms of analysis are being done by Australian team management about Team India players to stop the batsmen. It is understood that analysts have worked hard and found that Indian skipper Virat Kohli falls more often to deliveries that deviate off the seam rather than through swing. However, it should be recalled that he is the only visiting captain to hit three centuries in a Test series in Australia during 2014-15. Though Australia is hoping to unsettle the Indian batsmen through bounce, Shastri has been working hard to ensure that they counter that threat without difficulty.