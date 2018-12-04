"This is a team sport ... and it is the job of each and every bat to contribute for the team. And I think it's important that we get those long partnerships together, in Australia that will really help us a lot." Rahane and Kohli did that in the Boxing Day test on the last tour, putting together a fourth-wicket stand of 262 in India's first innings with scores of 147 and 169 respectively while illustrating their different approaches to the game.