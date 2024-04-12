New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up about his future plans with the Men in Blue, expressing his desire to win the next ICC ODI World Cup in 2027, scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rohit, who is 36 years old, is currently participating in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran batter has managed to score 156 runs in the five matches he has played so far in the IPL 2024 at an average of 31.20.

'Failure teaches you a lot'

The right-hand batter asserted that failure teaches you a lot.

He further said that whatever he has achieved today is because of the hardships during his childhood.

"Failure teaches you a lot of things. It makes you the person who you are. Whatever I am is because of the hardships I went through as a kid. In India, cricket is everything. You go through your ups and downs. Not many ups actually, but a lot of downs. There are a lot of things like politics, etc., involved. You gotta work hard and make your way up," Rohit said on Breakfast with Champions.

Further in the show, Rohit spoke about his favorite English player who is none other than Kevin Pietersen.

"Kevin Pietersen is an English player I love watching. I am friends with most of the current English players. Stokes is leading by an example," he said.

'Gilchrist sees cricket from a different angle'

The Indian cricketer talked about his former Deccan Chargers (DC) teammate and Australia legend Adam Gilchrist.

He said that the former Australian cricketer had a superb cricketing brain and he sees cricket from a different angle.

"I've played with him (Shane Warne) in the IPL when he was captaining. His teammate Adam Gilchrist was my captain (in Deccan). People used to talk about his superb cricketing brains, and how he viewed cricket from a different angle. Gilchrist used to talk highly of him. Even when he was doing commentary, he used to predict accurately what was going to happen next," he added.

Reveals future plans

In the end, Rohit talked about his future plans with the Men in Blue and said that he wanted to win the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027.