Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, helps photographer Rajan Karimoola who fell and got injured near the boundary. Image Credit: Supplied by cricket fan

Abu Dhabi: Cricket fans at the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 witnessed the caring gesture of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, when he came to watch the championship at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. He did a lap of the stadium, waving at the cheering fans and also met the players. During Sheikh Nahyan’s lap, Rajan Karimoola, the official photographer of the event, wanting to get better angles for his photos, rushed to boundary line but hit his leg on a railing and fell down with his head hitting a hoarding. Sheikh Nahyan rushed to his aid, picking him up and called for medical attention for the bleeding Karimoola. After getting treatment for his injuries, Karimoola told Gulf News: “I am very touched by the Sheikh’s gesture of rushing to me after leaving all the security men around him and lifting me from the ground and showing so much care. He kept asking me about where I was hit and how I feel. This considerate gesture that I received will remain with me all my life.”

Hard-hitter Fletcher’s batting philosophy

Andre Fletcher gave Bangla Tigers a breezy start against Karnataka Tuskers. His whirlwind match-winning knock of 40 runs off just 15 balls had five sixes and one boundary. When a journalist asked Fletcher if this format is made for his batting style, the West Indies hard-hitter smiled and said: “Last year I did pretty well in this tournament and it is good that I can continue that form. I would not say that it is a format that I love but if I am doing well, I am happy. I would like to transfer this form into T20s, ODIs and Tests. In T10 you need to switch on before you step over the ropes. Whether batting, bowling or fielding you have to be switched on and make sure you can execute as much as possible.”

There is no safe target in T10