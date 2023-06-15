Revelling in his role

“Whatever be the situation I will continue to play my natural game,” said Asif, who has started revelling in his role in the middle order by hitting the fourth fastest One-Day International century against Nepal, his knock coming in 42 balls.

Asif Khan has been playing crucial knocks for UAE during the World Cup Qualifier Playoffs and the ACC Premier Cup.

Same approach

Asif’s success is just an extension of his impressive domestic performances. The batter, more commonly known as Lala, was the man of the final in the Emirates D50 tournament, playing the match-winning role for Fujairah against Ajman in the final.

“My approach to batting is the same, whether it is UAE domestic tournament or international tournament. However, in international matches it is a bit difficult as I have to face some top-class bowlers. Still, I try to do the same during practice. It is all about muscle memory, so I try to hit the ball out of the park even in practice sessions,” Asif said, explaining his success formula in batting. Asif seems to be having a simple strategy, get your eye in during the first 20-24 balls and then once he finds his timing and confidence, he will start playing his range of big shots. “If it is in the slot, then hit it out of the ground.”

Lending stability to middle order

His approach has given the results so far both in international games and domestic leagues. Khan was integral for his side at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in April, top-scoring with 296 runs across the tournament, including a century against USA and 96 in what turned out to be a crucial victory over Namibia. In the D50 final and semi-finals he has scores of 95 and 94, while running up scores 82, 96, 103, 101 not out and 82 in the ICC World Cup Qualifier Playoffs, CWC League 2 and the ACC Premier Cup, before a brief slump in the last eight innings where his is without a half-century.

Asif is confident of turning it around and scoring runs and also expects UAE to do well in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. He and another veteran all-rounder Rohan Mustafa is lending the stability to the middle order and the addition of young all-rounder Ali Naseer has only increased the depth of UAE batting.

“Everyone in the team is batting well and they are believing in my ability as well. The slow pitches in Namibia made it a bit difficult to bat, but it is better in Zimbabwe. Rohan also believes in that way,” added Asif

The UAE team before their departure to Zimbabwe for the World Cup Qualfier. UAE will play Sri Lanka in opener on June 19. Image Credit: Source: ECB Twitter

Mustafa and Asif have been involved in good partnerships, and Asif says he is enjoying batting with the left-hander, who rotates the strike, which makes it easy. Skipper Waseem is happy with the role Asif is playing for the team.

On his day, Asif can shock favourites

“Asif is a good player and very good for my team,” the skipper said.

Talking about his partner, Mustafa said: “He is one of the best players of spin and has a lot of experience from Pakistan as well. So with that kind of batter in the middle, you feel a little easy. He has to take responsibility whenever he gets the opportunity and should perform in Zimbabwe, the way he did in the qualifiers in Namibia. We believe he can do that and if he does that we could upset a few Test-playing nations,” Mustafa added.

Despite all the success in domestic and international arena, Asif stays grounded and aims to get better every day.