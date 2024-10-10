Sharjah: West Indies didn’t give Bangladesh any chance as the Caribbean Islanders dented the Tigers’ dreams in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh batters struggled to force the pace, barring captain Nigar Sultana, and finished with a low score of 103 for eight, with off-spinner Karishma Ramharack picking four wickets at crucial junctures.

On the other hand, West Indies openers Hayley Matthews and Stephanie Taylor had no such problems, easily dispatching deliveries to the boundary. They reached 48 for no loss at the end of the powerplay, putting their chase firmly on track. From there on, there was no looking back.

Ramharack leads the way

“It’s always good to contribute to the team. It was quite slow early on, and I varied the pace as much as possible. We knew Bangladesh had a couple of batters who could hit the ball really well, so we just had to stay patient, and the wickets would come. The way the girls went about the chase, we were really happy,” Ramharack told the broadcasters after receiving the Player of the Match award. She finished with figures of 4 for 17, while leg-spinner Afy Fletcher picked up two wickets off consecutive deliveries.

The West Indians, familiar with music from the stands, were treated to a drum band at the Sharjah Stadium. Though mostly playing Indian and Sri Lankan songs, it was enough for skipper Matthews to find her rhythm after a cautious start.

Matthews, Taylor shine in the chase

The rumbling of thunder from far was muted by the rasping, crisp drives from Matthews’ bat, silencing the Bangladesh players and fans as they scored half of the target in the first seven overs. An injury break briefly disrupted her concentration, and she was bowled by Marufa Akter, but that didn’t deter the West Indies, who continued at the same tempo.

After Matthews departed, Taylor took charge, and when she retired hurt at the halfway point, Shemaine Campbelle picked up the baton, continuing the West Indies’ march toward the small target.

Deandra Dottin’s big-hitting prowess helped the Caribbean Islanders win with 7.1 overs to spare. The comprehensive victory boosted their net runrate and moved the West Indies to the top of the Group B table although, England have played a game less.

Focused on the next challenge

“We spoke about being really disciplined with the ball, and I think it was great execution in getting them to hit where we wanted them to. And then, with the bat, we showed great intent to take us through the innings. It’s definitely a boost going into the last match with a healthy net run rate,” skipper Matthews said.

“Luckily, we’ve got England in the last game of the group, and more than likely, we’re going to have to win that game. But it’s a World Cup, and if you want to be competing and winning, you’re going to have to beat the best teams in the world. We’re up for the challenge.”

Matthews also praised her opening partner, Taylor, who has been struggling with a knee issue. “She’s been putting up a good fight this tournament, so we decided to give her a rest during the drinks break. She’s a crucial part of our line-up,” Matthews added.

Bangladesh’s struggles with the ball

Bangladesh’s spinners struggled with their line and length, which allowed the West Indian batters to attack them. The bowlers were guilty of either bowling too slow and short or too quick and close. Their inexperience showed in key moments.

Put in to bat, Bangladesh’s batters couldn’t capitalise on their start. After getting their eye in, they threw their wickets away. Captain Sultana fought bravely, but with wickets falling around her, she had to slow down. She was eventually dismissed in the 20th over.

Slim hopes for Bangladesh

Bangladesh, who face South Africa next, have only a mathematical chance of progressing, and their negative run-rate will hurt them should there be a tie on points.

“We had a good start, but in the middle, we played too many dot balls and gave away too many wickets. Credit to the West Indian bowlers, who didn’t give us room to play our shots. We missed out on so many singles, which built the pressure,” Sultana said during the post-match ceremony.

“We should look to play good cricket against South Africa and get a good win. We just want to play as a team and take back something to remember.”

Although the tournament was moved away from Bangladesh, the skipper was counting on fan support in Sharjah, and their supporters didn’t disappoint.