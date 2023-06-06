Ravindra Jadeja and Steve Smith

Steve Smith has had pleasant memories in England during the previous Ashes tour and the star Australian batter, in a move to get ready for the World Test Championship final and the Ashes, has been playing for Sussex in the County Championship. Great players make technical adjustments during the course of their knocks. Both Kohli and Smith have done it in the past, but Smith does it more often and one such change was touted as one of the key reasons for the 34-year-old to score those 774 runs during the last Ashes series. But Smith will be wary of Ravindra Jadeja, who has dismissed the Australian seven times so far in 17 innings. Jadeja will be a big threat for the Australians, especially on a wearing pitch, where he could extract more bounce and turn. How Smith, who is a good player of spin and likes to use his feet against them, tackles Jadeja will be the talking point as the days unfold.