Dubai: In a World Cup form is important and more critical is the fact that the timing of the form. Peaking early has some advantages and a few disadvantages come along with it. Winning with regularity is a healthy habit, but it will not expose such teams to the vagaries of the sport that could throw some surprises in the knockout stage. Teams like India, New Zealand and South Africa, barring an off day against the Netherlands, have largely been untested, easing past their rivals. That leaves these three table-toppers with many unanswered questions. Hosts India have maintained a clean slate, winning all their five matches as the showpiece hits the halfway mark. Will they be able to maintain their consistency all the way till the end and book their expected spot in the semifinals and win their third title? That's a big question.