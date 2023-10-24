Kohli's role in current scheme of things

The Indian talisman has scored 354 runs in five matches with one hundred and three half-centuries that includes two not outs. The lone failure came against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, still Rohit was in full flow and anchored the chase in the company of Shreyas Iyer. Kohli, in fact, is playing a similar role to that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the feared finisher.

Why Kohli’s role is important in the current scheme of things, and what are the advantages team India get when he is in good form and stays at the crease?

No middle-over crisis

In this World Cup, the crucial phase happens to be between the 20-30th overs when most teams lose their way. One of the reasons for teams suffering setbacks in this phase is when teams aime to continue with the same momentum after an impressive start, which is not possible when the ball becomes rough and with the field spread out. Kohli has been the master during this phase. He keeps the momentum going with intelligent play, by avoiding risky shots and running hard to put the fielders and the bowlers under pressure.

Virat Kohli celebrates with KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma after hitting the winning runs in Pune. Image Credit: ANI

Freedom to openers

The form shown by Kohli, coming in at the crucial No 3 spot, gives the openers the freedom to play their shots with ease. Rohit Sharma has been making the most of this freedom to give the early momentum to Team India. From three wickets down for two runs against Australia, Kohli and KL Rahul took the team closer to the target with a 165-run partnership on a difficult, spin-friendly pitch in Chennai. That released the pressure up front and the openers no longer needed to be circumspect, putting a price on their wickets.

Kohli is one of the top run-getters in this World Cup. However, despite scoring 354 runs, he has hit only six sixes, which shows his cautious approach. Image Credit: AFP

Taking it to the end