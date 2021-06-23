There was a result in the rain-affected World Test Championship final, after all, when New Zealand emerged as the worthy winners when they humbled India by eight wickets on Wednesday.
Looking a marginally fancied side on paper, where did Virat Kohli & Co get it wrong? Was it the team combination to start with? Or was it a collective batting failure in the English conditions despite getting starts? Or did Trent Boult & Co turn out to be better than their Indian counterparts?
Anis Sajan, Mr Cricket UAE, does a post mortem with Shyam A.Krishna and Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editors of Gulf News.