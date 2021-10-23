Dubai: Shane Watson, the former Australian allrounder and 50-overs ICC World Cup winner, feels Australia has a decent chance of breaking their drought in the T20 showpiece in the UAE as he dwelt on the prospects of each team. Aaron Finch's men begin their campaign against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in the early game this afternoon.
During an exclusive interaction with Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan, Watson rated the chances of England, Australia, West Indies quite highly for the tournament.
A veteran of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Watson also felt that the appointment of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the mentor of Indian team may calm things down for skipper Virat Kohli.