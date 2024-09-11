Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) aims to use the Twenty20 format to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket across the globe.

With excitement building for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024, set to be held in the UAE from October 3-20, an ICC official highlighted how this shorter format can drive expansion in women’s sport during a press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

“Twenty20 cricket will certainly help women’s cricket grow. We’ve had our 50-over tournaments for many years, but most opportunities now lie in the T20 format, which is why we hold our World Cups every two years,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice. He made the remarks while announcing details of the tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, but relocated to the UAE due to political instability.

Allardice pointed out the T20 format has helped emerging teams, such as Nepal, Uganda, and the USA, compete on the international stage in the recent Men’s World Cup. “This format, particularly around the world, is gaining significant focus from our member countries,” he added.

Geoff Allardice, Zaid Abbas, Khalid Al Awar, Director, Dubai Sports Council’s Communications and Marketing Department, along with former UAE skipper Chaya Mughal and budding UAE talents during the press conference.

Growing popularity

The T20 format has played a key role in reducing the gap between elite teams and emerging ones. The recent Men’s World Cup in the West Indies and the USA showcased how unpredictable the sport has become, as no team could be taken lightly. Following this trend, the ICC has expanded the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England to feature 12 teams, up from the current 10.

The inclusion of two additional teams will provide more opportunities for Associate Nations, aiding their preparations for events like the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “The expansion will help Associate Nations, creating another spot at the World Cup, which acts as a key lever to promote cricket in new regions,” Allardice remarked.

In the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, 10 teams, including two-time defending champions Australia, India, England, and Pakistan, will compete across 23 matches during the 18-day event. Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will face the other four teams in their group in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

Group A includes Australia, alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland.

The semi-finals will be held in Dubai and Sharjah on October 17 and 18, with the final set for October 20 in Dubai.

Franchise Leagues fuelling growth in women’s cricket

The rapid growth of women’s cricket has been bolstered by the rise of franchise leagues, including Australia’s Women’s Big Bash, India’s Women’s Premier League, and England’s The Hundred. These leagues provide female cricketers with greater visibility and financial opportunities, allowing them to dream bigger.

“Cricket is becoming more popular among young girls because they view it as a safe sport that offers the potential for a professional career,” Allardice said. He also emphasised that the number of full-time contracts for women has risen in recent years, particularly in countries that play Test cricket.

The future of women’s cricket looks promising, with several major events on the horizon. Following the 2024 World Cup, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will take place in India in late 2025, and the Under-19 T20 World Cup is scheduled for January in Malaysia.

Claiming a sixth Women's T20 World Cup with a win over hosts South Africa in Cape Town, Australia ensured that every women's trophy in international competition remained in their cabinet and reinforced their case as arguably the most dominant team ever across women’s and men’s cricket. Image Credit: AFP

UAE’s diversity enhances World Cup appeal

The decision to move the World Cup to the UAE brings with it unique advantages, particularly the diversity of the country’s population. “One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented, making this effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams,” Allardice stated. He also announced that tickets would start from just Dh5, with free entry for fans under 18.

Working closely with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Dubai Sports Council, the ICC is planning “criiio festivals” to engage more than 500 girls in cricket during the tournament, providing them with a fun introduction to the sport. Criiio is a celebration of the many ways cricket is played around the world. you can play in a park, in the street, on a beach or in a hall, using any type of bat and ball to play. it’s up to you.

UAE ready to host world-class event

Zaid Abbas, ECB Board Member, expressed his excitement about hosting the tournament: “The Emirates Cricket Board has rich experience in hosting top-class cricket, and we are ready to deliver another world-class event.”