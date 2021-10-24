Pakistan's team members celebrate their victory at the end of the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India t the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Pakistan’s opening batters, captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, secured a dream win against India in the Super 12 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It is the first time that Pakistan beat India in any format of a World Cup match. Also, it is the first time that Pakistan won a T20 match without losing a wicket. Pakistan had waited for a long time for this win.

The team’s performance was scintillating given the recent episodes of cancelled foreign trips, chaos in the top management with the resignation of coaches, and even the appointment of the new chairman of the PCB.

Doors shut

Pakistan had also won its first T20 in 2007 just three months after the Sri Lanka team came under attack in Lahore and the doors were shut for international cricket in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s players showed great resilience in this match against all odds. They outclassed India in the batting, bowling and even fielding departments which has been their weak point in the past.

Pakistan's team captain Babar Azam (centre) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan (right) react following their victory as India's captain Virat Kohli looks on.

Azam scored 68 runs from 52 balls and Rizwan got 79 from 59 balls. Both showed great patience and kept scoring with their heads down. They faced every Indian bowler — be it the dangerous pacer Bumrah or the magical Chakarvarthy – with plenty of skill without giving them any chance to break their solid partnership.

They finished the match in the 18th over smashing pacer Sami for 18 runs in just five deliveries. Pakistan have proved that they are now very much capable of chasing scores even against the solid Indian bowling attack.

Unique record

The pace was set by Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who broke through the strong Indian batting line up in the very first over. Afridi has a unique record. Since his T20 debut in February 2018, he has taken a wicket in the first over 20 times in 61 innings and once he took two in the first over, so 21 wickets in first overs altogether. He took the wicket for the 22 time in the first over in today’s match.

He was well supported by Imad Wasim, 10 in two overs. Spinner Shadab Khan bowled an excellent spell with 22 runs and one wicket. Hassan Ali got two important wickets though he was the most expensive bowler giving away 44 runs in four overs. Pacer Haris Rauf with 25 runs in four overs gave a tough time to the Indian batters. He also managed to take wicket of hard hitter Pandya who could have been dangerous in the last overs.