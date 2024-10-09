Skipper’s ruthless mindset

“We wanted to be ruthless and show what we are about and kill it off the way we did. Every day has been different,” South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt told the broadcasters during the post-match ceremony. The 24-year-old also became South Africa’s top run-scorer with 1,906 runs, surpassing Lizelle Lee.

“Nice to have so many bowling and all-round options. The next game against Bangladesh is a massive game for us. We need a win, and this will give us a lot of confidence to hit the ground running for that game.”

Costly drop for Scotland

The big win should boost South Africa’s net run rate, a crucial factor if there’s a tie for a semi-final spot. Apart from their batting, Scotland’s fielding let them down. A simple chance was dropped by Katherine Fraser in the second over, when South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt was on just 2 runs.

The in-form batter made Scotland pay for their mistake, and along with Tazmin Brits, gave South Africa a brisk start. The pair raced to over 10 runs an over by the end of the powerplay.

Tazmin Brits joined hands with skipper Laura Wolvaardt to set the platform for a big score. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“There were a few chances we put down that proved costly, which meant we were chasing 160 instead of 140. When you’re not usually under that sort of pressure, it’s difficult to execute, something we’ll have to learn and improve,” said Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce during her post-match interview.

Marizanne Kapp shines with bat

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp was at her best, taking charge in the latter half of the innings. Her quickfire 43 took South Africa to a total of 166 for five in 20 overs, the highest score of the current Twenty20 World Cup so far.

Chloe Tryon celebrates with her teammates after dismissing Scotland skipper Kathryn Bryce. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“I was a little bit nervous at the start and knew the wicket was going to be slow. I’ve been working on a few options against spin, and it came off today. I’ve been focusing more on the basics and backing my strengths. I still would have liked if we had pushed to that 180-190 mark after our powerplay. Good lessons from this game, and now we move on to face Bangladesh in our last game,” said Kapp after receiving her Player of the Match award.