Mubashshir Usmani, secretary of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), will be representing the UAE in the Chief Executives' Committee of ICC. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Kolkata: The UAE’s growing stature in the international cricket community got a seal of approval as they are among the three Associate Member representatives who have been elected to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) following an online ballot.

Mubashir Usmani, Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), who was one of the hands-on officials in a seamless conduct of Indian Premier League (IPL) last year - will be representing the UAE at the CEC meetings. Sumod Damodar (Botswana Cricket Association) was re-elected to serve another two-year term on the CEC and they will be joined by Rashpal Bajwa (Cricket Canada).

The three candidates received the highest number of votes from the Associate Member electorate and will be part of the CEC through until the end of the 2023 ICC Annual Conference.

“I am extremely happy and I thank those who have voted for me. This win comes with a lot of responsibility and I will work for the welfare of the Associate members, as well as the ICC,” Usmani, a UAE resident with roots in Mumbai, told Cricbuzz after the win. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is the representative from India in the CEC.

Usmani got 20 votes from an electoral college of 44. Damodar, who was a sitting member of the CEC, managed one less than Usmani while Canada’s Bajwa got 17 votes.

The ongoing year is an extremely significant one for ECB as they will be hosting the remaining part of the IPL 2021 from mid-September, to be followed by the T20 World Cup, of which the BCCI will be the official hosts.