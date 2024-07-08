Ahmedabad: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed happiness at India winning the ICC T20 World Cup and the celebrations since then, saying that he has been “living a dream”.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue’s seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29.

Virat’s masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah said, “I am so thankful for the last few days. I’ve been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude.”

Bumrah earned the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award thanks to his crucial spells throughout the tournament, taking 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 4.17, with the best bowling figures of 3/7.