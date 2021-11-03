Josh Hazlewood (picture), alongwith Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins can prove to be a handful for the misfiring Bangladesh batsmen. Image Credit: Twitter

Australia, who face Bangladesh in their fourth game on Thursday, have lots to play for. As much as the win is important for them go secure two points which will take their tally to six but if they win with a big margin, it can help them better their net run-rate which is currently at -0.627 - much lower than South Africa who too are at six points but with a positive net run-rate of 0.742.

Having said that, Bangladesh have nothing to lose as they are already out of the reckoning for a place in the semi-finals and would go all out and express themselves but this could play in to Australia’s hands. Aaron Finch’s pace bowlers could give the Bangladesh batsman the same headache as they faced in their last game against South Africa where they were bowled out for just 84.

Moreover, Bangladesh are without their ace allrounder Shakib-Ul Hasan, who is out of the World Cup due to an injury.

Australia will be also wary of the fact that South Africa’s last game is against England, who are in prime form whereas Australia face West Indies in their last encounter who have not fired yet. They would like to win this game against Bangladesh and pick up two crucial points which will give them the momentum going in to the last game.

This group is still very tight with only England looking good to make it to the semi-finals and three teams still fighting for the second spot. But this is Australia’s best chance to put the foot on the door by going past a lacklustre Bangladesh.