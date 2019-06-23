Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son (left) with his friends outside Lord's Cricket Stadium Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: It may be a sheer coincidence that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Sulaiman Khan and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium today (Sunday) to watch a crucial match being played between Pakistan and South Africa.

To everyonee’s surprise, the both are here but of course in separate areas, a journalist covering the match told Gulf News from Lord’s Cricket Ground. Sulaiman Khan who himself loves to play cricket, arrived at the stadium with his friends but he avoided any media interaction though some journalists tried to talk to him.

In the video shared by Geo TV, he was seen standing outside the stadium talking to his friends. Imran Khan has two sons from his marriage with Jemima Goldsmith--his first wife. They now live in UK following their divorce as Jemima returned to England with their sons.

In a separate video, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, was seen entering the stadium without any usual protocol. He himself showed his entrance ticket at the gate in a happy mood and also smiled as the crowd at the entrance started chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (Long Live Pakistan) slogans. He was earning green blazer apparently to show support to his country’s cricket team.

He was accompanied by some other officials including Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Ehsan Mani, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (second from right) and Major General Asif Ghafoor at the Lord's Cricket Stadium at watch Pakistan vs South Africa game. Image Credit: Social media

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the critical must-win match of their World Cup campaign.

Pakistan currently sit on the ninth position on the points table, with three points after winning only one game out of their five games. Pakistan have made two changes to their side with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi replacing Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.