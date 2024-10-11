Dubai: Australia continued their unbeaten run and are a step away from the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The defending champions raced to their third victory in Group A, trouncing Pakistan by nine wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Put in to bat on Friday, Pakistan struggled to reach 82, and Australia overhauled it in 11 overs.

Captain Alyssa Healy (37 off 23 balls) led Australia’s chase with a 36-run stand with Beth Mooney (15) and added 33 with Ellyse Perry before hobbling off the field. Perry and Ashleigh Gardner steered Australia to a win with nine overs to spare. The only worries were the injury scares to Healy and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, who left the field after a bad fall in the first over of the match.

Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath told the broadcaster that they played really well and that it was time to use the team’s depth. “We just thought the conditions [in Dubai] were best to chase. [It’s a] little different to Sharjah. Our bowlers have been unreal all tournament. [It’s a] really good performance, and Midge (Alyssa Healy) was outstanding with the bat.”

Alyssa Healy in pain after a calf injury during her knock of 37 against Pakistan in Dubai. The Australian skipper hobbled off after the injury. Image Credit: Source: ICC/X

Pakistan took the field without captain Fatima Sana, who flew home after her father’s demise. Stand-in skipper Muneeba Ali got Pakistan off to a start before falling at 13, and the team never really looked like posting a formidable total as the regular fall of wickets hampered their efforts.

Only Aliya Riyaz took the attack to Australia, lashing three of Pakistan’s four boundaries and stitching together two partnerships: 19 with Iram Javed and 18 with Tuba Hassan. She struck a 32-ball 26 before being the last batter out.

Pakistan ready for next game

Off-spinner Gardner returned a four-wicket haul, while leggie Georgia Wareham and mediumpacer Annabel Sutherland grabbed a brace. Pacer Megan Schutt claimed a wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 Internationals, overtaking Pakistan Nida Dar’s 143 wickets.

Muneeba admitted the last 24 hours have been challenging for the Pakistan players following the tragedy in Sana’s family. “As professionals, we were aware of the magnitude of this game… but we were not up to the mark in the batting department. Belief should have been there. We are here to play and win matches. We have the confidence to win the last match (against New Zealand on Monday). Everyone in the batting group needs to step up.”

Pakistan’s second loss doesn’t erase their semi-final prospects, which now hinge on the outcome of the other matches.

Brief scores: