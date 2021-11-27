New Zealand bowler has the skill to get to the very top in the game

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson has the ability to reach the very top in cricket. Image Credit: AP

Kyle Jamieson became the second fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in only his 9th Test match for New Zealand when he bowled Shubman Gill for the second time in the match with a beautiful in swinger with his first delivery in the second innings.

By reaching 50 wickets he went past Shane Bond who had reached 50 in his 12th Test match.

Jamieson had made his debut last year at Wellington against India and made his mark immediately in the first series picking up 9 wickets in the two Test matches which helped New Zealand win the series 2-0.

Good form

He continued his good form against West Indies winning the Man of the Series and carried on his impressive displays in the series against Pakistan and helped New Zealand qualify for the World Test Championship finals pipping Australia.

And when it mattered the most in the World Test Championship, he picked up seven wickets and won the Man of the Match in the finals which gave New Zealand their first ICC Test Championship Title. In that final, he got the better of Virat Kohli in both the innings one with an in swinger and the other with an out swinger which swung the match in New Zealand’s favour.

Everyone felt Jamieson could be effective only in seam and swinging conditions but in the first Test at Kanpur he proved he could bowl in Indian conditions picking the first three wickets of India in the first innings and also getting the first wicket of Gill to show he is once again the danger man.

Fast bowler

To pick 50 wickets in just nine wickets at an astonishing average of just 15 is testimony of his talent. At 6 foot 8 inches he is the tallest current fast bowler and most batsman find him difficult to face as he manages to get extra bounce thanks to his height.

Although he is just nine test matches old, the heights he might reach look scary and no wonder he is every captains dream and Kane Williamson will be first one to agree.