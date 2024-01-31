Dubai: Jake Fraser-McGurk is relatively an unknown name outside the realms of Australia. The 21-year-old has been making the noise in the Big Bash league and the Sheffield Shield tournaments, but his half-century against MI Emirates got him a call-up into the Australian squad for the three-match One-Day International squad against the West Indies, beginning in Melbourne on Friday.

Call it coincidence or hard work, Fraser-McGurk has shown immense potential to guide Dubai Capitals to two victories, when his skipper David Warner has failed. The right-hander was at ease against the likes of Trent Boult and Dwayne Bravo in the team’s opening clash against MI Emirates.

“I loved it. It’s my first franchise league game outside of Australia. So it’s nice to get off to a good start and help contribute to a nice win for the Capitals,” Fraser-McGurk said about his knock of 54 from 25 balls that set the tone for the win.

Jake Fraser-McGurk with David Warner during a training session at the Dubai International cRICKET Image Credit: Supplied

Australia called up Fraser-McGurk and pacer Xavier Bartlett for the ODIs after Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson were unavailable for the series. Veteran Steve Smith will be leading the team in the absence of Pat Cummins.

“I’m just 21 so I am happy to get my first call up into this giant set up. I’m looking forward to getting over there and getting among the group. I’m stoked,” Fraser-McGurk told Gulf News before leaving for Australia.

Australia, who recently won the 50-over World Cup defeating India in the final, have a mix of young and experienced with only a few like Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne and Adam Zampa in the team. That means Fraser-McGurk could be under pressure to live up to the expectations among the champions.

“No. No pressure at all. I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” he added.

If Fraser-McGurk could do what he has been doing so far, then it is trouble for the rivals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk came to the Capitals’ rescue with a 17-ball 41 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Rewrote record

The hard-hitting batter has rewritten List A record with a 29-ball century against Tasmania in October last year and after the half-century, Fraser-McGurk came to the Capitals’ rescue with a 17-ball 41 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Thursday c. The youngster is pleased to be playing alongside Warner, who was instrumental in bringing Fraser-McGurk to Dubai Capitals squad.

“Playing a game for Australia would be nice, but I just want to get around with the group and get some experience and learn off a lot of the senior players. I love watching Steve Smith bat, so it’s going to be good playing and being in a squad with him for the first time. I’m not trying to emulate anyone, just keep batting the way I have batting and hopefully it all goes well,” he said, setting simple targets for himself during the ODIs.

While he believes in hitting the ball as hard as possible in whitewall cricket, he wants to be like his idol Aaron Finch to be an all-format player.