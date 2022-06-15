Dubai: Hardik Pandya to lead Indian team during the Twenty20 series against Ireland in Dublin later this month.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 17-member squad that will play two T20Is on June 26 and 28. Pandya surprised the cricketing world with his leadership qualities by guiding debutants Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League title.
Rahul Tripathi, one of the top-scorers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded IPL Season 15, gets rewarded for his consistency with a call-up into the Indian team, while Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav have returned to the national team.
India’s T20I squad:
Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.