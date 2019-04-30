Dubai: Sheridan Hadfield’s five-wicket haul helped Nad Al Sheba (NAS) emerge champions of the eighth Dubai Cricket Council’s League of Mammoths after defeating Jumeirah Mammoths by 46 runs in the final at The Sevens. The seamer had figures of five for 11 runs in 2.4 overs.

Put in to bat NAS had posted 176 from 24.2 overs and restricted Jumeirah to 130 in 22.4 overs. All-rounder Hadfield, who hails from Chennai, had only played gully cricket before coming to Dubai. For NAS the scorers were Vijay Mehra (39) Vinay Tolani (31), Devrajan Srinivasan (28), CTK Mashood (27) while Hadfield chipped in with a quick 16. Santosh Kotian (4-21) and Bobby Suri (2-25) were the main wicket-takers.