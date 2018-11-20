Gayle is the most sought after player by all leagues around the world. In fact, he had just returned home after playing in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) in the UAE. “To be honest with you, it is tough to be travelling,” he said. “Only a few weeks ago, I played in the APL in Sharjah and went back home. There I had some sad news as my mum passed away. It took me a week to get myself together. Then I went for the South Africa T20 league, played one match for them to give it a bit of boost as well. Here I am back to Dubai again to be part of the T10 League.”