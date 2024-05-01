Beijing: Torrential rain caused a highway to collapse in southern China, killing 19 people, according to local media.

Eighteen cars fell when the road on a hillside in Meizhou, a city in China's Guangdong province, gave way after days of heavy rain, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Another 30 people were injured and have been taken to the hospital.

China's southern territories have been hit by heavy rains for the past few weeks. Guangdong relocated about 110,000 residents after the relentless wet weather damaged houses, blocked roads, and led to floods and landslides.

A tornado ripped through its capital city, Guangzhou, last Saturday, killing five people and injuring 33. Shenzhen, a technology hub that borders Hong Kong, was forced to shut down elementary schools and kindergartens, and halt all outdoor activities last week due to a severe rainstorm.