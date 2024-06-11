Fun Asia Network secures audio broadcast rights for ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Dubai: Fun Asia Network, in association with Channel 2 Group Corporation, has secured the official audio rights for the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. Cricket enthusiasts can catch exclusive ball-by-ball commentary on Talk 100.3 and BIG 106.2 channels.

Renowned Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa will bring his unique insights and engaging commentary to the broadcasts, the company said. His expertise and charisma will undoubtedly enhance the listener's experience.

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group said: “I am thankful to the International Cricket Council ( ICC) for the trust in our organisation for giving us all their support to us and our Sub Licensee in various tournaments. We are extremely thrilled to continue our strategic partnership with Fun Asia Network & Techsyn Corporation FZE LLC to bring the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 2024 held in West Indies & USA to our listeners in UAE through our collaboration and our shared goal to offer an unparalleled listening experience. We promise that the thrill of the tournament will be memorable in the hearts of passionate cricket fans.”

Pratik Mehta, Managing Director, Middle East of Fun Asia Network said: "We are happy and delighted to announce this partnership with Channel 2 Group Corporation and to have Robin Uthappa join us as our celebrity commentator. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing high-quality cricket coverage to our audience."

Stay tuned to Talk 100.3 and BIG 106.2 for the most comprehensive and entertaining coverage of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. Don't miss a moment of the action with Fun Asia Network!

Channel 2 Group Corporation

Channel 2 Group Corporation is the brainchild of visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Ajay Sethi, the Chairman of the corporation. At an early stage of his illustrious career, he recognised the importance of digitisation and has used it to transform his business goals especially in sport and entertainment. A Broadcast pioneer with the 1st Hindi terrestrial channel outside India, Mr. Sethi has pursued his passionate interest in sports by launching the first ever Radio over the internet – Cricket Radio. His obsession with sports also extends to other sports like Football, Tennis, and Golf. With a track record of broadcasting top-tier sporting events, the Channel 2 Group Corporation continues to bring the best in sports entertainment to its audience. Channel 2 Group renewed its audio rights for various territories for 2024 – till the World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

Fun Asia Network