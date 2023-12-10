Abu Dhabi: New York Strikers captain Kieron Pollard praised the team efforts that helped them clinch the Abu Dhabi T10 title after defeating Deccan Gladiators at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s a good feeling,” Pollard said after the title triumph. “We entered the final last year and were disappointed to finish runners-up. So coming out on top this time is a great feeling,” he added.

Pollard (22 not out) along with Asif Ali (48 not out) put on an unbeaten 56-run partnership to hand New York Strikers a seven-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators. After restricting Deccan Gladiators to 91 for five in 10 overs, New York Strikers chased down the target in 9.2 overs.

“A lot of planning went into it and players executed it well, particularly playing in such format,” Pollard said.

Pollard gave credit to the bowlers for having played their part to perfection.

'Kudos to players'

“The kudos must go our bowlers. I thought they played fantastically well, each one of them played a part in any given situation hence we are the champions.”

Head coach Carl Crowe said the team didn’t enter the panic mode despite the loss in the opening game. “It’s too tight but we never panicked. We believed in ourselves and kept looking forward.

“The team know their ability and under a fantastic captain its great to see the team go all the way through,” he added.

Gladiators captain Pooran said: “It’s unfortunate to be on the losing side tonight. We were 10-15 runs short there. The Strikers bowled really well throughout the tournament. It’s a game of cricket, somebody has to win, somebody has to lose.

“We are really happy for them as well, this is what cricket is all about. We’ll just have to come back next year and try to be better.