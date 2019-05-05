Dubai: The 13th edition of the Maxtalent Vision Cup Inter-School tournament for girls saw defending champions Gems Modern Academy retaining the Under 17 title defeating The Winchester School, Jebel Ali. They, however, lost to DPS Dubai in the Under-13 category final.

Winchester posted a total of 87 in U-17 but Gems reached the target in nine overs for the loss of four wickets.

In the Under-13 final, Gems posted 59 for six in 10 overs but DPS reached the target in seven overs.

Faiza Tabassum was the star performer for DPS as she took three wickets for 12 runs and hit 18 runs to ensure her team a eight-wicket win. She swept all the top three awards by winning the best batswoman with 51 runs, best bowler for her tally of six wickets and also the Player of the Tournament for her allround show.