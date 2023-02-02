Dubai: Half-centuries from Sam Billings and Sherfane Rutherford strengthened Desert Vipers hold on top of the DP World ILT20 standings after a 22-run win over Dubai Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The loss left Capitals at fifth position and now their hopes rest on other teams, especially Sharjah Warriors, who should lose their next game for Dubai team.

Vipers once again produced a clinical display, dominating all departments of the game. Vipers bowled and fielded brilliantly after Billings and Rutherford put on an 80-run fifth-wicket partnership in just seven overs. Rutherford hit Yusuf Pathan for five sixes in the 16th over to take 31 runs. This onslaught proved to be vital in the final outcome of the game. Although it was a must-win match for Dubai Capitals, they could muster only 160 for 7 in 20 overs.

Sam Billings hits the ball over the fence during his 54 against Dubai Capitals. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Good start

Put in to bat first, UAE opener Rohan Mustafa took up the responsibility of giving Vipers a good start, after losing Alex Hales in the first over. However, the left-hander’s wicket in the sixth over left Vipers at 45 for three at the end of the powerplay overs.

Dubai Capitals strike bowler Adam Zampa was introduced for the seventh over. Billing and Hasaranga played the dangerous Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa cautiously and by the half way mark Desert Vipers were 74 for 3. Zampa’s wicket of Hasaranga proved a blessing as Rutherford and Billing continued their march after carrying Desert Vipers past the 100-run mark in the 14th over.

Dubai Capitals’ opener George Munsey, fresh from his knock of 57 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in his last match, was out to the second ball of the second over from Sheldon Cottrell. Sikandar Raza and opener Robin Uthappa went about their chase gamely but the wicket of Uthappa (30) failed to give Capitals the required momentum.

Desert Vipers celebrating a splendid catch taken by Rutherford to dismiss Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Spectacular catch

At the half way, Dubai Capitals needed 106 runs to reach the target. In the 12th over, Dasun Shanaka fell to a brilliant diving catch by Rutherford. Skipper Rovman Powell walked in with the required rate at 11.75. At the score of 90, Raza got out to a spectacular running catch by Mustafa off Cottrell for 41.

Half the side was back in the dug-out when Pathan, going for a mighty slog, got bowled by Hasaranga for 5. Powell kept Dubai Capitals’ hopes alive playing some big shots but could not carry his team to the target.

Brief scores:

Desert Vipers bt Dubai Capitals by 22 runs. Desert Vipers 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohan Mustafa 31, Sam Billings 54, Sherfane Rutherford 50, Fred Klassen 3 for 34) Dubai Capitals 160 for 7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 30, Sikandar Raza 41, Rovman Powell 33, Sheldon Cottrell 2 for 36, Luke Wood 2 for 36).

