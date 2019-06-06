Jasprit Bumrah (left) celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing South Africa's Hashim Amla for six during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England. Image Credit: AFP

Southampton: Indian skipper Virat Kohli was all praise and lauded the three architects of his team’s win over South Africa at Hamsphire Bowl on Wednesday — the most resounding one being for Jasprit Bumrah.

How does it feel like when he faces Bumrah at the nets? The Indian skipper noted that one must play good cricketing shots and rely on your technique when facing Bumrah. “Because even if you are a little hesitant, he senses that and then he’s all over you. If he senses someone’s not enjoying the short ball at the nets, he will make sure that the guy gets it in that session.”

Kohli revealed that Bumrah takes net practice seriously and bowls exactly the same way as he would during a match. “He is not particularly concerned about the batsman’s reputation and will try to bounce or york or get people bowled,” he added.

The skipper attributed this attitude of Bumrah to his consistency. Facing a bowler like Bumrah at the nets is always important for a batsman. “He does short and sharp sessions ... but that is with full match intensity.” This particularly helps the batsmen to remain focused, and once he is able to play him well, he walks out with confidence when he goes out to bat, felt Kohli.

Commenting on Rohit Sharma’s match-winning ton, Kohli felt that it was one of the best innings from the opener, especially since there was the pressure of being the first game of the World Cup.

“As a batsman, I know that when you go in and a few balls bounce like that, it’s not easy to gather yourself again and play in a calm manner.”