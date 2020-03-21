Shane Warne Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Australian spin legend is doing his bit to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

Warne has instructed his alcohol-production company to start manufacturing 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitisers to be sold at cost in health care facilities in Australia.

Warne’s brand ‘Seven Zero Eight’ — signifying the 708 Test wickets he claimed in his playing career — has decided to reduce alcohol production and instead focus on producing hand sanitisers while heeding an appeal from Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

“As of March 17, 2020 SevenZeroEight distillery will solely produce hand sanitiser. This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our health care system to combat this disease and save lives,” Warne’s Instagram post (shanewarne23), said.

“I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same,” he added.