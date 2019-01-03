Achrekar’s keenness on wanting his students to keep playing as much cricket as possible and not waste their time is reflected through an instance when he slapped Tendulkar for having skipped his match and had instead gone to watch a Harris Shield match. Years later Tendulkar confessed that it was that slap that changed his career. “You don’t have to be there to cheer others,” he said. “Play in such a way that others cheer you. Since that day, I began practicing very hard and put in a lot of hours. If not for that day, I might have been cheering others from the stands.”