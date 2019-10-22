BCB did not reveal plans about their next course of action

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Image Credit: AFP

Dhaka: A day after the Bangladesh cricketers went on strike saying that they wouldn’t take part in any cricket activity until their demands are addressed by their board, BCB president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said it’s a conspiracy to bring bad name to the sport in the country.

“We will find who is behind this conspiracy,” said Hassan.

The BCB president, however, did not reveal plans about their next course of action after an unofficial meeting in Mirpur, the report further said.

Addressing the media, senior players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, who were all present at the press conference, had clearly said on Monday that they will be off cricketing activities until their demands are fulfilled.

“We did not include Under-19 team here as they are preparing for the World Cup. Everybody else is here and we know everybody is with us. We are not going to involve in cricket. Unless our demand is fulfilled we are not coming back to cricket,” Shakib said.