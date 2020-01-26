Series to feature one Test, three ODIs and two T20 Internationals

Dhaka: Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe in an international series in February-March, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Sunday.

The series will kick-off with a one-off Test in Dhaka on February 22, and will also include three One Day Internationals and two Twenty20 internationals.

The three ODIs will be held in the port city of Chittagong on March 1, 3 and 6. The tour will wrap up with two T20Is in Dhaka on March 9 and 11.

This will be Zimbabwe’s third visit to Bangladesh in the last five years.

February 15: Zimbabwe arrives

February 22-26: Test in Dhaka

March 1: First day-night ODI in Chittagong

March 3: Second day-night ODI in Chittagong

March 6: Third day-night ODI in Chittagong

March 9: First day-night T20 International in Dhaka

March 11: Second day-night T20 International in Dhaka