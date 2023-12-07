Abu Dhabi: Bangla Tigers produced a clinical performance to defeat Chennai Braves by 27-run victory in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Bangla Tigers opener Robin Uthappa made a bright start scoring 20 off just 14 deliveries before Kusal Mendis (32) and Dasun Shanaka (34) provided Bangla Tigers a strong total of 126 for 5 in 10 overs. Though Mohammad Nabi bagged three wickets for 15 runs, Chennai could not restrain their run flow.

Chennai Braves’ chase failed to rise to the challenge. Skipper Charith Asalanka put on a brave fight to crack 55 runs off 26 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes but his knock went in vain. Haider Ali picked two wickets for 17 runs as Chennai Braves could reach only 99 for 6 in 10 overs. This win helped the Bangla Tigers move to the fourth slot with eight points.

Thrilling win

In the other match, Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant 61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Bulls in the 27th match. Their seven-wicket win ended their six-match losing streak after Delhi Bulls elected to bat and were restricted to 97 for 3 in 10 overs. Mayers’ knock of 30 balls studded with five boundaries and five sixes also resulted in Delhi Bulls being ousted from the race for a place among the last four. They ended up in the fifth place with only six points.

Team Abu Dhabi needed six runs off the last over. Wasim Akram bowled a dot ball to Colin Ingram off the first ball. Ingram took two runs off the second and ran for a risky single off the third. Mayers, who carried the innings on his shoulder, flicked straight to Adam Lyth at deep square leg at his score of 61.

With three runs needed off the last two deliveries, a single was taken off the fifth ball. Two runs needed off the last ball, Ingram flicked the last ball for a boundary for his team’s first win.

Brief scores: Bangla Tigers bt Chennai Braves by 27 runs. Bangla Tigers 126 for 5 in 10 overs (Robin Uthappa 20, Kusal Mendis 32, Dasun Shanaka 34, Mohammad Nabi 3 for 15) Chennai Braves 99 for 6 in 10 overs (Charith Asalanka 55, Haider Ali 2 for 17). Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka