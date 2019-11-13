India skipper Virat Kohli smiles with kids during the shooting of a commercial in Indore, Tuesday. Image Credit: PTI Photo

Indore: India skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the T20 series against Bangladesh, is now back in action and gearing up for the two-Test series beginning Thursday at the Holkar stadium.

Kohli was spotted playing gully cricket with children during a shoot at Bicholi Mardana area in the city.

In the video which went viral on social media, the Indian skipper - wearing a checked shirt and jeans - can be seen having some fun time with the children. Kohli, who turned 31 last week, celebrated his birthday with his better half, actress Anushka Sharma, in Bhutan.

The Kohli videos went viral on Twitter

Anushka had taken to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Kohli trekking in the mountains of Bhutan and mentioned that they were touched by the gesture of the locals who invited them into their homes for tea without knowing their celebrity status.

On Tuesday, both the Indian and the Bangladesh squads conducted their practice sessions. Right-arm medium pacer Bhubneshwar Kumar, who has been out of the game for quite some time due to injury - also joined the squad in the practice session and hit the nets. The hosts also practiced with the pink SG ball which will be used in the second Test - a historic day-night affair for both the teams - at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.