India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Pat Cummins Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: Fresh and rested from a part of the white-ball series against India, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has said he is ready to take on Virat Kohli in the first Test of the upcoming four-match series to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

“I am happy I don’t have to bowl to Steve Smith. That’s great. And I saw Kane Williamson’s double hundred. Pretty glad I am not playing there (in New Zealand against Williamson). I think when you are in the moment, you may be try to lift a little bit. You sense a big wicket when someone walks out there. Normally it is the captain getting into the contest. That is really the important part of the game,” Cummins responded on Friday to a query about him looking forward to a duel with skipper Kohli in the Adelaide Test.

“In terms of how that fits into the overall storyline I don’t really think about it too much but of course growing up as a kid they are the kind of competitions and battles that you tune into TV for. (Glenn) McGrath bowling to (Brian) Lara, you have to watch. You knew something is going to happen. I love being in those moments, let’s see what happens this summer,” he added.

Kohli will return to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his child.

Cummins was rested after the first two ODIs that Australia won. He also didn’t take part in the three-match T20 series and is now preparing for the first Test. He bowled on the centre wicket Adelaide Oval on Friday, simulating match conditions.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place. It was great preparation for this pretty long four-Test series coming up. I had a good balance between trying to have downtime of rest and do the little things we haven’t been able to do for the last few months,” said Cummins.

Former Australia captains Mark Taylor and Michael Clarke, have suggested that Cummins should lead Australia but he said he is not thinking about it as there are enough good captains in the Australia squad.