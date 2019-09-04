Northern Warriors’ Wahab Riaz celebrates with his teammates after taking claiming a wicket in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The third edition of T10 league, to be held in Abu Dhabi in November, will be widely watched in India this year. More than 330 million subscribers of Jio network will be able to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League matches live on their smartphones across India. The live stream of all matches will be available on the dedicated cricket channel of Jio TV. “This is an exciting piece of news that will help Indian fans to see the exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League matches from anywhere in India — while at home, at work or on the move,” Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, said. The action will now be broadcast live from Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 14-24, 2019.

The live streaming of Abu Dhabi T10 League will be in partnership with SONY Live and the same feed will be carried by Jio TV. Mubasher Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board, said: “We are happy to see that the popularity of the UAE’s home-grown T10 League is now growing fast and expanding deeper into all the societies of the cricket-playing countries. The deal with Jio will not only help take the tournament far and wide, but also raise the appeal of the ten-over format cricket and take it to the next level.”

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, supporters of the event, said: “Although we have hosted numerous local and international cricket events in the past, our commitment to host the Abu Dhabi T10 for the next five years serves as a wonderful addition to our gold star portfolio of world-class destination sporting events. It builds upon and expands our profile for bringing together the top athletes in world sport and offering elite competition and unparalleled entertainment value. Also, importantly, the new partnership with JioTV helps us to leverage massive interest in our new event among the most important fan base in India.”