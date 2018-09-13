Dubai: Badminton Buddies Abu Dhabi and Yonex Shuttle Dribblers emerged champions in the Level C and B categories as the 2018 Shuttle Time Dubai Clubs Championship concluded at the Dubai Sports World.

After six weeks of action between UAE clubs across two levels it was Badminton Buddies Abu Dhabi getting past SUBC for the Level C honours, while Yonex Shuttle Dribblers secured an identical win against the WPBC/Cleopatra/MR Sports team to walk away with the Level B crown.

This year’s edition had attracted 19 teams consisting of nearly 200 players participating in both levels.

In the Level C finals, Badminton Buddies Abu Dhabi overcame a tough challenge from SUBC. The MD2 (40+) match kept the crowd on its toes till BBAD clinched the match 11-10, 11-10, 11-10 and secure the title.

In the Level B final, Yonex Shuttle Dribblers and WPBC/Cleopatra/MR Sports took the match to the wire till Yonex SD eased their way to a 3-1 result.

Ghazi Al Madani, chairman of UAE Badminton was joined by John Shearer, BWF development manager and Jaffer Ebrahim, BWF Dubai badminton development manager in distributing cash awards, medals and trophies to the teams.

Special mementos were awarded to Matthew Varghese, National Umpire Course Conductor, tournament referee Tino Thomas, assistant referees Rafeek Rahim and Sathyanarayanan K and tournament coordinator Mahmoud Taifour.

UAE Badminton’s summer at Dubai Sports World started off with the Technical Officials’ Workshop, followed by a National Umpire Course, a Referees Course and two editions of BWF Level One Coaches Courses and the Shuttle Time Dubai Club Championship.

The next major event in the UAE Badminton Calendar will be the Dubai Junior International Series 2018 to be held at the NAS Sports Complex from September 26-30.

Results

(Level C) Badminton Buddies Abu Dhabi bt SUBC 3-1: (Men’s singles) Srankintakath Sharafudheen bt Ghouse Mohammad 11-6, 11-10, 11-8; (Women’s doubles) Villaluna Aurea/Stephanie Mary lost to Dayanan Jonah/Mayeth 9-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11; (Men’s doubles) Edward Morvin/Sharafudheen bt Ghouse Mohammad/Rajasekhar 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-6; (Men’s doubles) Silverster Disney/AP Sahakeel bt Arockiaraj Peter/Mundayadan Rajesh 11-10, 11-10, 11-10.

(Level B) Yonex SD bt WPBC/Cleopatra/MR Sports 3-1: (Men’s singles) Seth Sachin lost to Roderick Santos Bartolome 5-11, 4-11, 9-11; (Women’s doubles) Kuttikrishnan Amritha/Vivian Silva bt Rosamay Asignor/Bartolome Jesel 11-8, 11-3, 11-8; (Men’s doubles) Venugopal Deepu/ Sachin Seth bt Dios Donnie/Martin Castrodes 11-10, 11-10, 11-9; (Men’s doubles) James Varghese/Ahmad Moeen Mohammad bt Rowel Villanueva/Shaji Shah — walkover.