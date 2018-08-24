Cleveland: Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor will undergo more tests on a bruised left hand the team hope isn’t seriously injured.

Taylor got hurt in the first quarter Thursday night when he fell out of bounds after throwing an incomplete pass. He left the game for two series to be examined but returned to play in Cleveland’s 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the game, coach Hue Jackson said X-rays taken on Taylor’s hand were negative. However, Taylor will have more medical tests.

“Anytime your quarterback gets nicked like that, you are always concerned, but I think the fact that he was able to go back into the game was a good sign,” Jackson said. “I know we will make sure that we take care of it this week, whatever that is, and get him back to where he needs to be. I feel comfortable and confident that he is going to be OK, and that will happen.”

Taylor, who is in his first season with the Browns, remained in the locker room during the second half for treatment. He left FirstEnergy Stadium without speaking to reporters. (AP)