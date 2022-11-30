Transformation

The industry leaders will gather to explore "Mission 2030: Navigating the Future of Sport", drawing inspiration from the Abu Dhabi Government's long-term plan for the transformation of the emirate's economy, examining how sport can be a contributor.

To forge conversations with the global sports industry's elite, Leaders will draw upon four core topic areas:

- Big Venues, Big Events: Developing first-class physical offerings to remain appealing in a digital world and the process of creating a sporting landmark.

- For the Fans: Deeper ways to engage and interact with their favourite sports the application of gamification to increase fans' involvement matches.

- Invention, Innovation & Investment: Navigating the transition from Web2 to Web3 and how technology can be used to remove barriers to entry.

- From Global to Grassroots: Unlocking regions and knocking down borders to take your sport to every community, alongside finessing the funnel from participation to elite.

Returning to the region for the fifth year, the Leaders Sport Business Summit will see leagues, teams, broadcasters, brands, agencies, and other specialist service providers all descend on the Middle East. International attendees will join those from the GCC providing the opportunity to connect, build new relationships and foster those already in place.

Big trends, best practices

Major global sport properties will present on the next big trends and best practices, along with the GCC local speakers sharing insights on how the region is developing and where the long-term opportunities lie.

Leaders will host this event at the state-of-the-art Yas Marina Circuit, providing those in attendance with an unforgettable experience and a taster of the incredible sports facilities the UAE capital has to offer.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "We welcome all international sports leaders to speak at the Leaders Sport Business Summit Abu Dhabi to discuss developments in the global sports scene.

"The summit provides a platform for the owners of these sports partnerships to present their best ideas. In view of Abu Dhabi hosting many international sporting events, the capital city has become a top destination on the global sports map. This summit reflects the reality of the important links and partnerships between the executive leaders of international sports institutions and federations that continuously yield outstanding global outputs."