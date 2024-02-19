Abu Dhabi: Soudal Quick-Step’s Belgian rider Tim Merlier won stage 1 on the UAE Tour at Liwa on Monday. Tuesday’s stage is a 12.1km individual time trial raced on an atypical route featuring almost no turns.
The first stage of the Emirates Tour (Burjeel Holding Stage), which is 141 kilometres long, started from Al Dhafra Walk in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region, on Monday.
The winners were crowned by Sheikh Hazza Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Council. The sixth edition of the UAE Cycling Tour, the only global race in the Middle East, began Monday on the agenda of the International Cycling Federation, and organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with the participation of the world’s elite riders, in continuation of the successes achieved by the Tour over five previous editions.
Elite cyclists
It continues until February 25. The tour will be held in seven stages for a total distance of 985km. The race route consists of four fast stages, two mountain stages, in addition to an (against the clock) stage on Al Hudayriat Island, extending for a distance of 12.1km.
140 of the world’s elite cyclists will participate in the competition, representing 20 teams: Emirates (UAE), Decathlon AG2R La Mondial (France), Astana (Kazakhstan), Bahrain Victorious (Bahrain), Bora Hansgrohe (Germany). Albaycin Dequinc (Belgium), Cofidis (France), EF Education (America), Intermarche Wonte (Belgium), Eneos Grenadiers (UK), Lidl Trek (America), Visma (Netherlands), Quick Step (Belgium), Movistar (Spain).