Dubai: Omar Al Marzouqi claimed the UAE’s first ever Youth Olympics medal as he finished second in the show jumping event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday.

Italy’s Giacomo Casadei and Honduras’ Pedro Espinosa won gold and bronze, respectively.

Al Marzouqi dedicated the silver medal to the UAE’s leaders and thanked the relevant sports authorities for their support.

“The competition was not easy,” he said. “Thirty riders from 30 different countries took part. It was a huge pressure and challenge to all riders. I did my best in team events and was unlucky, but thankfully I made the difference in the individual event by bagging silver. I consider this the first of many medals for the UAE at the Youth Olympics.”

Omar’s coach Abdul Aziz Al Marzouqi, said: “Omar was the youngest rider in the competition and the second youngest rider in the games. He exhibited his talents in no uncertain terms against top competitors. Ultimately our efforts were rewarded with a medal for our country, which has spared no effort to support us.”

Elsewhere, UAE golfers Mohammad Al Hajeri and Reema Al Helo finished 30th and 31st in respective boy’s and girl’s individual events, while weightlifters Shaikh Al Qasimi finished eighth in the 77-kg category and Mai Al Madani finished 11th in the women’s 63-kg category.

Over 4,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete across 241 events in 32 sports in Buenos Aires from October 6-18.