We Are The Future, the impact-driven partnership vertical of AIX Investment Group, has strengthened its commitment to innovation and global reach through a strategic collaboration with the newly launched PHM AIX Racing Formula teams, formerly known as PHM Racing. PHM AIX Racing’s reach across multiple FIA Formula series fosters a comprehensive ecosystem for budding motor sport stars. Taylor Barnard took the team’s first victory in the F4UAE 2022 in just the fourth race in the team’s history.
From the launchpad of F4 and FRMEC where rookies like Maksimillian Popov hone their skills, and the exhilarating competition of F3, to the challenges of ACI F4, PHM AIX Racing offers diverse proving grounds for talent to flourish. The pinnacle lies in Formula 2, where experienced drivers like Joshua Duerksen and rising stars push the limits, aiming for the ultimate prize of a Formula 1 seat.
Adding to this commitment, PHM AIX Racing’s partnership with Euro 4 ignites the passion for racing at the grassroots level. This diversified portfolio allows PHM AIX Racing to nurture talent at every step, shaping the future of FIA Formula competition.
With AIX Investment Group as co-owner of PHM AIX Racing, the combined team embodies the core values and driving principles of We Are The Future. This partnership and the synergy it provides promise to propel both entities towards impactful achievements both on and off the track.
“PHM AIX Racing exemplifies our relentless pursuit of excellence and constant strategic innovation,” explains Morne Reinecke, Director of AIX Strategic Partnerships. “This partnership provides a powerful platform on the global stage to showcase our shared dedication to pushing boundaries and driving positive and sustainable change, both in motor sport and beyond.”
Former F1 driver and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner from Austria, Alex Wurz joins the team as strategic advisor. His experience and insight will propel PHM AIX Racing’s ambitions while amplifying the positive impact of We Are The Future initiatives globally. “This isn’t just about checkered flags; it’s about shaping a future where racing fuels progress, development and empowers communities,” he says.
“When I first met the AIX team, it was immediately clear to me that they shared my passion for motor sport and my vision for what our team could achieve,” explains Paul H. Muller, Founder, PHM Racing. “Their love for the sport combined with the new partnership will allow us to accelerate our journey to victory, not only with funding but also with world-class advisors. I expect their contribution to show not only in our striking new livery but also in results already in 2024.”