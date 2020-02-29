Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The International Triathlon Union, in consultation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has taken the decision to postpone the 2020 ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Paratriathlon World Cup and Abu Dhabi Mixed Relay event as a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The event was due to take place from March 5 to 7 on Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi, where some cases were reported in the last few days.

Although the Abu Dhabi authorities are working on measures so that the safety of all the athletes, coaches and officials participating in the event is the main concern, due to the new World Health Organisation recommendations and the spread of the virus, ITU and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council have jointly agreed to postpone the event.

ITU, the local organising committee and Abu Dhabi Sports Council are looking at possible dates for relocating the event later on in March or April.

Around 300 elite athletes and more than 2,500 age group athletes and scholars were planned to toe the start line in all the different WTS Abu Dhabi events next week.

All participants will be immediately informed of the postponement, and will be advised of the new dates as soon as agreed.