Dubai: A total of 200 players representing 28 countries will battle for top honours at the 24th edition of the Dubai Open Chess Tournament.

The Dubai Chess and Culture Club will host the tournament, which will take place from May 25 to June 2.

Revealing the details at a press conference at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club on Sunday, Najib Mohammed Saleh, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Chess and Culture Club, stressed that the tournament is one of the largest and most famous international tournaments with an outstanding reputation. It was and still is an important station in the careers of many big names in the world of chess, such as world champion Magnus Carlsen.

This year, the tournament is set to attract the world’s top chess grandmasters, including Teymur Radjabov (Azerbaijan), Raunak Sadhwani (India), Lu Miaoyi, the Chinese chess player who holds the title of Woman Grandmaster. International Chess Federation Master Saeed Ishaq will lead the UAE team in the tournament.

Dubai Open Chess Tournament is one of the biggest tournaments in the Middle East that attracts players from all over the world.