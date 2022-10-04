1 of 10
Starting in November, only Hayya visa holders will be able to travel to Qatar. If you’ve managed to get a visa, here’s how to make the most of the trip other than the matches.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
The Msheireb Museum showcases classic Qatari architecture and traditional Qatari life. You can visit the 19th-century heritage houses and get an understanding of their life and times.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Make sure to take Insta-worthy photos at the Dhow Harbour of sailing traditional boats.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
The Katara Cultural Village offers another cultural perspective of Qatar, with mosques, an amphitheater, and many shops and art galleries.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
For all those who love a bit of adventure, make sure to experience the sand dune safari outside Doha. The thrill of ‘dune bashing’ is unbelievable and it’s one of the best ways to experience the desert’s vastness. We also recommend that you take a relaxing dip in the pale turquoise waters of the Inland Sea at the settlement of Khor Al Udaid too.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
When in Qatar, make sure to enjoy the old-world charm offered in those traditional markets. The "Souq Waqif" will remind you of an era that has gone by and fill you with nostalgia. A must-visit, the shops selling fabric, spices, sweets, and souvenirs will bring the tourist in you alive.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
For a Venetian experience in the Gulf country, the Pearl is the best place to go. Find Venetian-style canals and waterside homes here.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
Just as those found in the UAE, Qatar also boasts mangroves. The Mangroves of Al Thakira features a rich bird life, including herons and flamingos which migrate to the region seasonally. Rent a kayak to get the most immersive experience at this green oasis.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
A key cultural spot in Qatar is the Museum of Islamic Art, which features art from three continents and spanning around 1,400 years. The museum is located on an island off the Corniche and artefacts are spread over where visitors can look at jewels, swords, armour and more.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
Al Zubara Fort is historic military fortress built in 1938 that is an important part of the UNESCO-listed Al Zubara Archaeological Site. The fortress has over three-foot-thick walls that helped to defend against invaders. The site also has residential palaces, mosques, a canal and more.
Image Credit: Shutterstock